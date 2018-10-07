Reiss Nelson: English teenager scores in Hoffenheim's loss against Eintracht Frankfurt

Nelson scored his second goal of the season for Hoffenheim

English teenager Reiss Nelson scored a consolation goal as Hoffenheim were beaten at home by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nelson, 18, joined on-loan from Arsenal in the summer and netted his second Bundesliga goal of the season.

It comes a day after fellow English 18-year-old Jadon Sancho, recently called up to the national team, provided another assist for league leaders Borussia Dortmund against Augsburg.

Croatia international Ante Rebic and Luka Jovic scored for Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig moved up to second in the table after thrashing 10-man Nuremberg 6-0.

Germany striker Timo Werner and Austria international Marcel Sabitzer both scored twice, while Kevin Kampl and Yussuf Poulsen were also on the scoresheet.