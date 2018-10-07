No goals as Liverpool and Man City draw

Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty as Liverpool and Manchester City fought out a goalless draw at Anfield.

In a game which rarely lived up to the pre-match hype, the Reds started brightly as Mohamed Salah shot wide.

But there was late drama when Virgil van Dijk brought down Leroy Sane with a few minutes to play.

Algeria international Mahrez blazed the resulting spot kick over, but City will still go into the international break on top of the Premier League table.