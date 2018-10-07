Rangers 3-1 Hearts: Title race 'blown wide open' - Steven Gerrard

Alfredo Morelos (centre) and Scott Arfield (right) both scores as Rangers beat Hearts

Rangers have blown the title race "wide open" after beating Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts 3-1, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Hearts arrived at Ibrox unbeaten in 13 games, but they were 3-0 down within 32 minutes after goals from Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield.

Gerrard said sixth-place Rangers were "sensational" and made a "statement".

"We've beaten a good team. We went to war with them, matched them, then our football shone through," he said.

"I said it before the game and I wasn't telling lies - Hearts are where they are on merit."

Hearts manager Craig Levein said on Friday he thought his side could take points in Glasgow, but his side were overwhelmed in the opening half hour.

Defender Michael Smith was then sent off after the break, before Jimmy Dunne pulled a goal back with a header.

Rangers have now won all four of their Premiership matches at Ibrox this term, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two in victories over St Mirren, Dundee, St Johnstone and now Hearts.

They also beat Rapid Vienna at home in the Europa League on Thursday but have yet to win away from home in the league, losing at Livingston last Sunday.

"This result doesn't heal the Livingston performance, which just wasn't good enough," Gerrard said.

"The challenge for me and the team now is that can we make these home performances away from home and that's when we will find consistency."

Rangers captain James Tavernier had a hand in two of his side's three goals, having netted himself against Rapid.

It has been reported that Premier League side Brighton are poised to make a January bid for the right-back but Gerrard was defiant.

"I know the CEO at Brighton [Paul Barber] very well," he said. "He's got my number and he knows where I am. But he best go to the owners and ask for an awful lot of money if he wants James Tavernier.

"That goes for any club that wants my captain. They best go to the bank and get an awful lot of money out - or he's not going."