Serie A: Gonzalo Higuain scores twice in AC Milan's win over Chievo

From the section

Higuain has scored six goals for AC Milan since joining from Juventus in the summer

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice as AC Milan beat Chievo to extend their Serie A unbeaten run to six games.

Gennaro Gattuso's side have picked up three wins and three draws since losing to Napoli in their opening game.

But the 18-time top-flight champions remain in 10th place, 12 points behind unbeaten league leaders Juventus.

Argentina striker Higuain netted both his goals in the first half, Giacomo Bonaventura added the third with Sergio Pellissier converting a consolation.

Parma came from behind to beat Genoa 3-1 and maintain their excellent start to the season on their return to the top flight.

Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored the only goal as Lazio edged past Fiorentina 1-0.