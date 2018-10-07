Match ends, Milan 3, Chievo 1.
Serie A: Gonzalo Higuain scores twice in AC Milan's win over Chievo
Gonzalo Higuain scored twice as AC Milan beat Chievo to extend their Serie A unbeaten run to six games.
Gennaro Gattuso's side have picked up three wins and three draws since losing to Napoli in their opening game.
But the 18-time top-flight champions remain in 10th place, 12 points behind unbeaten league leaders Juventus.
Argentina striker Higuain netted both his goals in the first half, Giacomo Bonaventura added the third with Sergio Pellissier converting a consolation.
Parma came from behind to beat Genoa 3-1 and maintain their excellent start to the season on their return to the top flight.
Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored the only goal as Lazio edged past Fiorentina 1-0.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 20Abate
- 22Musacchio
- 17Zapata
- 68RodríguezSubstituted forLaxaltat 87'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 21Biglia
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCutroneat 76'minutes
- 8Fernández SaezSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 90'minutes
- 9HiguaínBooked at 69mins
- 10Calhanoglu
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 4Mauri
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Borini
- 14Bakayoko
- 16Bertolacci
- 25Reina
- 56Simic
- 63Cutrone
- 77Halilovic
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
Chievo
- 70Sorrentino
- 27Depaoli
- 15Rossettini
- 14Bani
- 5BarbaBooked at 62mins
- 23Birsa
- 4RigoniSubstituted forKiyineat 69'minutes
- 8Radovanovic
- 11LerisSubstituted forJaroszynskiat 78'minutes
- 9Stepinski
- 31PellissierSubstituted forPucciarelliat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Semper
- 3Tanasijevic
- 10Pucciarelli
- 12Cesar
- 13Kiyine
- 16Seculin
- 21Burruchaga
- 25Grubac
- 44Jaroszynski
- 55Vignato
- 56Hetemaj
- 69Meggiorini
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 3, Chievo 1.
Offside, Milan. Gonzalo Higuaín tries a through ball, but Hakan Calhanoglu is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Suso because of an injury.
Cristián Zapata (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mariusz Stepinski (Chievo).
Hand ball by Lucas Biglia (Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pawel Jaroszynski (Chievo).
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Ignazio Abate.
Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sofian Kiyine (Chievo).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pawel Jaroszynski (Chievo).
Offside, Milan. Lucas Biglia tries a through ball, but Hakan Calhanoglu is caught offside.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Luca Rossettini.
Attempt blocked. Mateo Musacchio (Milan) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Suso with a cross.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Luca Rossettini.
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Pawel Jaroszynski replaces Mehdi Leris.
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Federico Barba (Chievo).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.
Lucas Biglia (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mattia Bani (Chievo).
Attempt missed. Sofian Kiyine (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofian Kiyine (Chievo).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sofian Kiyine (Chievo).
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Sofian Kiyine replaces Nicola Rigoni.
Booking
Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan).
Mattia Bani (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Ignazio Abate (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo).
Substitution
Substitution, Chievo. Manuel Pucciarelli replaces Sergio Pellissier.