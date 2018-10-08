Mark Yates: Macclesfield Town part with manager after winless start to season

Macclesfield Town have parted company with manager Mark Yates following their winless start to the League Two season.

The Silkmen only appointed Yates, 48, in June after boss John Askey left to join Shrewsbury Town having guided them to the National League title.

Macclesfield are bottom of the English Football League, having taken four points from their 12 league games.

Assistant managers Danny Whitaker and Neil Howarth have been placed in interim charge of the club.

A statement on the club website said Macclesfield were "saddened" to part company with the former Cheltenham and Crawley Town boss.

"Mark was brought in to the club during the summer and despite a plethora [of] injuries to deal with, as well as an enormous amount of bad luck on occasions, fought gallantly in a bid to lift our league position to where we all want it to be," the statement added.

