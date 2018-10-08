Joe Rodon: Swansea defender aims to take 'shock' Wales chance

Friendly: Wales v Spain Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Thursday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales, BBC Two Wales at 23:15 BST.

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon hopes to takes his Wales chance after a "shock" call-up to the squad preparing to face Spain and Republic of Ireland.

Rodon, 20, has replaced Newcastle United's Paul Dummett in the squad for the friendly against Spain on Thursday, before they face the Republic in Dublin five days later in the Nations League.

"It's another massive opportunity for me," said the uncapped Rodon.

"Hopefully it will be a great experience."

The Swansea-born player has risen through the club's junior ranks and also progressed from Wales age-grade teams to the senior set-up.

He is in the Wales squad alongside fellow Swans defender Connor Roberts, the 23-year-old who has also impressed for them in the Championship this season.

Rodon said:" I had a phone call on Friday night and obviously it was a shock to me, but it's something you prepare for and I'm grateful for the opportunity the gaffer [Giggs] has given me.

"Hopefully I can grab this experience with both hands.

"Connor has been brilliant since the start of the season and he's been getting better and better with every game.

"If he keeps going he's going to be a top player. Hopefully I can follow in those footsteps and do the same."

'Exceptional' leader Williams

Rodon is is looking forward to joining up with former Swans captain Ashley Williams, the Wales skipper.

"Ash was an exceptional leader of this club. I was a youngster coming through the ranks then," said Rodon.

"I didn't get much of an opportunity to play alongside him, but I looked up to him and he's been great for Wales. It will be nice to train with him."

Swansea lost 3-2 at home to Ipswich on Saturday and Rodon rued their missed chances.

In the first half we had a lot of chances and even in the second we dominated possession. That's football at the end of the day. It's like Tuesday night (a goalless draw at Wigan), we had loads of chances then too.

"But I'd rather be doing that than not creating chances at all.

"We're definitely improving every game and hopefully in the future we can take our opportunities.

"It's very frustrating to concede three goals, especially at our home ground.

"We'll look back on that game and realise we dominated possession and created loads of chances."