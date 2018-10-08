Premier League quiz: Can you name each nation's top goalscorer?
Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson scored his 50th Premier League goal this weekend - and that got us thinking.
Twenty five nations have produced a player to score more than 50 goals in the Premier League - but can you name the top scorer from each of those countries?
You've got exactly six minutes to recall all 25 names.
