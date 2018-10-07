Nations League: O'Neill hoping familiar surroundings will boost Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland created numerous chances in their opening Nations League defeat against Bosnia

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is hoping familiar surroundings will help his players prepare for their upcoming Uefa Nations League matches.

The squad is returning to the Austrian training base they used ahead of Euro 2016 for their double header away to Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Northern Ireland face Austria in Vienna on Friday and Bosnia in Sarajevo on 15 October.

"The fixtures have been unkind to us," O'Neill told BBC Sport NI.

"The away double header coming in the middle is probably the most difficult schedule we could have had.

"But we're going back to the training base we used for Euro 2016, which is about an hour from Vienna, and the players enjoyed it there.

"It's a really good facility and that will be good preparation before we do a training session in the stadium in Vienna the night before the game.

"We then essentially have only two days to prepare properly for the game in Sarajevo. That turnaround time makes it difficult but that's why we have named a squad of 25."

Opportunity to develop squad

Gareth McAuley has not played yet for new club Rangers

Experienced defender Gareth McAuley and striker Conor Washington have been left out of the squad for the trip, with McAuley having not played yet for new club Rangers and Washington missing for personal reasons.

Bosnia lead Nations League Group B2 with six points after winning the first round of games against Northern Ireland and Austria, who are both without a point.

While still keen to win the group if possible, O'Neill said the matches will also provide an opportunity to develop the squad ahead of the qualification campaign for Euro 2020.

"Bosnia are in a very strong position, but we just have to focus on the Austria game and get as positive a result as possible, then concentrate on Bosnia," O'Neill added.

"While we want to do as well in this competition as possible, the other purpose of these games is to make sure we are in good shape when the Euro qualifiers start in March.

"The likes of Jamal (Lewis), Bailey (Peacock Farrell) and Gavin (Whyte) have come in and been a big positive. We are starting to see players emerge from the Under-21 squad and I believe there are a few more to come."