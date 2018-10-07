Brad Quinton: Braintree Town boss leaves with club bottom of National League
Manager Brad Quinton has left Braintree Town by mutual agreement with the club bottom of the National League.
Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Eastleigh left Braintree seven points below 20th-placed Chesterfield, after one win from their first 15 matches.
Quinton, 40, led the club to promotion via the National League South play-offs last term, having taken charge in 2017.
"A sad day for the club, but we felt it was time for a change," chairman Lee Harding told the club website.
"Brad has done well for us as both a player and manager - being involved in three promotions in 11 years - we thank him for his contribution. He knows he will always be welcome at Cressing Road.
"Even as late as the last 20 minutes on Saturday, I was hoping that we would be able to turn our season around and give ourselves a chance.
"But we were not confident that we would turn our season around. Time will tell if a change brings an improvement in our fortunes, but we felt we at least have to try."