Brad Quinton: Braintree Town boss leaves with club bottom of National League

Brad Quinton's Braintree lost 11 of their first 15 league matches this term

Manager Brad Quinton has left Braintree Town by mutual agreement with the club bottom of the National League.

Saturday's 2-1 loss at home to Eastleigh left Braintree seven points below 20th-placed Chesterfield, after one win from their first 15 matches.

Quinton, 40, led the club to promotion via the National League South play-offs last term, having taken charge in 2017.

"A sad day for the club, but we felt it was time for a change," chairman Lee Harding told the club website.

"Brad has done well for us as both a player and manager - being involved in three promotions in 11 years - we thank him for his contribution. He knows he will always be welcome at Cressing Road.

"Even as late as the last 20 minutes on Saturday, I was hoping that we would be able to turn our season around and give ourselves a chance.

"But we were not confident that we would turn our season around. Time will tell if a change brings an improvement in our fortunes, but we felt we at least have to try."