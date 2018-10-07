Gareth Bale: Wales wait on injury assessment for Real Madrid forward

Wales forward Gareth Bale was replaced in the 80th minute of Real Madrid's loss at Alaves

Friendly: Wales v Spain Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Thursday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales, BBC Two Wales at 23:15 BST.

Wales will assess Gareth Bale's fitness for the friendly against Spain on 11 October and the Nations League match with Republic of Ireland on 16 October.

The 29-year-old forward was replaced in the 80th minute of Real Madrid's 1-0 La Liga loss at Alaves on Saturday.

Real boss Julen Lopetegui said: "Gareth had [an injury], so we had to make decisions regarding changes."

However, Bale - his country's record goalscorer - did join up with the Wales squad in Cardiff on Sunday.

Spain's side is likely to contain several of Bale's Real Madrid team-mates.

But if he is carrying a knock, Bale may not be risked next Thursday at the Principality Stadium because Wales are then in competitive action against the Republic in Dublin five days later.