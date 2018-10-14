Bristol City Women v Birmingham City Women
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City Women
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|4
|8
|11
|2
|Arsenal Women
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|3
|13
|9
|3
|B'ham City Women
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|9
|4
|Reading Women
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|4
|7
|5
|Chelsea Women
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Bristol City Women
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|7
|West Ham Women
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|8
|Liverpool Women
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|3
|9
|Everton Ladies
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|10
|Brighton Women
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|11
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|13
|-12
|0
