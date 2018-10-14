First Half ends, Manchester City Women 3, West Ham United Women FC 0.
Manchester City Women v West Ham United Women
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 4Bonner
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 14Morgan
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 25Wullaert
- 17Parris
- 22Emslie
Substitutes
- 10Nadim
- 12Stanway
- 13Stenson
- 16Park
- 23McManus
West Ham Women
- 1Spencer
- 3Simon
- 5Flaherty
- 4Hendrix
- 11Rafferty
- 12Longhurst
- 2Percival
- 10Simic
- 7Lehmann
- 9Ross
- 15Visalli
Substitutes
- 13Moorhouse
- 14Sampson
- 16Kmita
- 17de Graaf
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women FC) because of an injury.
Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women FC).
Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC).
Attempt missed. Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Erin Simon.
Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Claire Rafferty (West Ham United Women FC).
Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, West Ham United Women FC. Ria Percival tries a through ball, but Jane Ross is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erin Simon.
Attempt missed. Julia Simic (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kate Longhurst with a headed pass.
Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).
Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women).
Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert.
Attempt missed. Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Erin Simon.
Attempt missed. Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Brooke Hendrix following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Esme Morgan.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 3, West Ham United Women FC 0. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a through ball.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brooke Hendrix (West Ham United Women FC).
Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julia Simic (West Ham United Women FC).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, West Ham United Women FC 0. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, West Ham United Women FC 0. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
