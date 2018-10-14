The FA Women's Super League
Man City Women3West Ham Women0

Manchester City Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 4Bonner
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Beattie
  • 14Morgan
  • 8Scott
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 25Wullaert
  • 17Parris
  • 22Emslie

Substitutes

  • 10Nadim
  • 12Stanway
  • 13Stenson
  • 16Park
  • 23McManus

West Ham Women

  • 1Spencer
  • 3Simon
  • 5Flaherty
  • 4Hendrix
  • 11Rafferty
  • 12Longhurst
  • 2Percival
  • 10Simic
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Ross
  • 15Visalli

Substitutes

  • 13Moorhouse
  • 14Sampson
  • 16Kmita
  • 17de Graaf

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Manchester City Women 3, West Ham United Women FC 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women FC) because of an injury.

Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women FC).

Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC).

Attempt missed. Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Erin Simon.

Tessa Wullaert (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Claire Rafferty (West Ham United Women FC).

Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, West Ham United Women FC. Ria Percival tries a through ball, but Jane Ross is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erin Simon.

Attempt missed. Julia Simic (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kate Longhurst with a headed pass.

Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).

Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women).

Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert.

Attempt missed. Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Erin Simon.

Attempt missed. Brianna Visalli (West Ham United Women FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Brooke Hendrix following a corner.

Corner, West Ham United Women FC. Conceded by Esme Morgan.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 3, West Ham United Women FC 0. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a through ball.

Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Brooke Hendrix (West Ham United Women FC).

Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Julia Simic (West Ham United Women FC).

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 2, West Ham United Women FC 0. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City Women 1, West Ham United Women FC 0. Caroline Weir (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women5320124811
2Arsenal Women3300163139
3B'ham City Women43015329
4Reading Women42115147
5Chelsea Women41302026
6Bristol City Women31203215
7West Ham Women411258-34
8Liverpool Women310216-53
9Everton Ladies301205-51
10Brighton Women400405-50
11Yeovil Town Ladies3003113-120
View full The FA Women's Super League table

