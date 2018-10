Championship side Partick Thistle have sacked manager Alan Archibald and assistant Scott Paterson.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Ross County was Thistle's fourth in the last five games, and leaves them eighth in the second tier.

The club say the decision "was not taken lightly" but was in "the best interests of the club and our fans".

Archibald had been in charge at Firhill since January 2013.

