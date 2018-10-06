Sunday's back pages 6 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/45774053 Read more about sharing. In the Sunday Express, Jose Mourinho will be given until Christmas to revive Manchester United's fortunes In the Mail on Sunday, Jose Mourinho's rage at the criticism he has received In the Daily Star Sunday, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is linked with the Aston Villa vacancy The Sunday Telegraph sports supplement brands Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as "the itchy & scratchy show"