Berwick Rangers: Robbie Horn resigns as manager; club cite "impact" of role on his health

Robbie Horn had been manager of Berwick Rangers since last summer

Robbie Horn has resigned as manager of Berwick Rangers after Saturday's 3-0 loss to Edinburgh City left the team second-bottom in Scottish League Two.

The club cite the "impact" of the role on Horn's health in a statement which expresses "sincere appreciation" for his efforts and "absolute dedication".

City remain two points clear of Peterhead, who beat Elgin City 3-0, at the league summit.

Elsewhere, third-placed Clyde slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Queen's Park.

Annan Athletic overcame bottom side Albion Rovers 3-1 and Cowdenbeath climbed to seventh with a narrow victory over Stirling Albion.

In Edinburgh, the hosts extended their winning run to seven as Mark Laird opened the scoring, and the league's top marksman Blair Henderson netted twice, once from the penalty spot, taking his tally to nine for the season.

It was a fourth defeat in a row for Berwick, who have lost seven of their last eight, and slip to ninth in the table.

The loss also marked the end of Horn's tenure. A former Berwick defender of six years, he had been in charge since last summer.

Peterhead kept up their pursuit of the leaders with their fourth successive win, Ryan Dow, Rory McAllister and Russell McLean scoring to sink Elgin.

Cowdenbeath secured just their second league win of the season despite playing over an hour with 10 men at home to Stirling Albion.

David Marsh gave the hosts an early lead but their task was made much tougher by Gary Fraser's dismissal for dangerous play after 28 minutes.

Annan beat bottom side Albion Rovers, who won their first game of the season last week, courtesy of a Tony Wallace penalty and two goals from Scott Roberts. A Lewis McLear strike came as scant consolation for Rovers.

Queen's Park sprung a surprise with their win over Clyde, ending their visitors' four-game winning run thanks to a first-half Josh Peters penalty.