Neil Warnock: Cardiff boss criticises Harry Kane for role in red card

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has criticised England captain Harry Kane for his role in Joe Ralls' sending off in the 1-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Ralls was dismissed for a cynical challenge on Lucas Moura in a bad-tempered game at Wembley.

Kane immediately remonstrated with the Cardiff midfielder, which angered Warnock.

"England player going off like that, dear me. He went straight in and pushed him. Why not give him a red?" he said.

"I don't think you should try to get other pros sent off, just because he's had a poor game and Spurs were having a poor game. He shouldn't take it out on us."

Warnock was critical of how the Tottenham players surrounded referee Mike Dean, who initially seemed set to show just a yellow card.

"It disappoints me because Mike is an experienced referee and a good referee," Warnock added.

Warnock (right) was unhappy with referee Mike Dean's decision to dismiss Joe Ralls

"I think if he'd gone with his gut instinct he would have given a yellow card because that's what he was going to.

"Then one or two busy people went around to the other linesman in particular, and I think he's [Dean] taken advice.

"I thought it was a very soft one to say the least. He said violent conduct. I don't see it being violent conduct. I think it was cynical."

Warnock said he would consider whether the club would be appealing Ralls' red card.

Cardiff are still searching for their first win of the season and remain bottom of the Premier League.

Eric Dier scored the only goal of the game in the eighth minute but Warnock praised his side's character.

"Conceding a poor goal so early, you must think the floodgates are going to open here especially after conceding five against Manchester City and four against Chelsea," he added.

"But what epitomised our game today was seeing Tottenham running it into the corner flag with four minutes to go and try and get the whistle blown with 10 men.

"I thought we did well."