Premier League stats: Tottenham, Cardiff, Burnley, Huddersfield, Wolves, Everton, Bournemouth

Sigurdsson scored his 50th Premier League goal with a stunning strike against Everton

Bournemouth moved up to fifth as they thrashed Watford, Tottenham edged past Cardiff, Gylfi Sigurdsson's stunner saw Everton beat Leicester, Wolves continued their unbeaten run against Crystal Palace and Huddersfield claimed a point at Burnley.

Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats: