Neil McCann: Dundee 'cheated' by 'joke' penalty in Kilmarnock defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Dive... livid... joke... cheated... we've been robbed'

Dundee feel "cheated" after "a joke" penalty gave Kilmarnock a 2-1 victory at Dens Park, according to "livid" manager Neil McCann.

With the score level at 1-1 in the second half, Jordan Jones went down when there appeared to be no contact from Dundee's Cammy Kerr.

And referee Steven McLean awarded a penalty for what McCann labelled "a blatant dive".

Eamonn Brophy scored to give Kilmarnock victory and leave Dundee bottom.

This latest defeat is Dundee's seventh in eight league matches, leaving them at the foot of the table heading into the international break, a point behind St Mirren.

"I feel a bit cheated," McCann told BBC Scotland. "I feel sorry for them [the Dundee players] because yet again I just feel like we've been robbed. We put so much effort into it and got nothing to show.

"We work in an environment where decisions are so important and that decision has totally changed the outcome of this match."

McCann remonstrated with referee McLean at the final whistle, but says the official was adamant he made the the correct call.

The Dundee boss also claimed Jones told the home players he dived, while Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke acknowledged there had been "minimal contact".

He said he would "have a word" with Jones if he needed to.

McCann added: "I went over to the referee to tell him that he has to be sure and he can't be sure because I've just spoken to my players who've been told by the player [Jones] that he went down, he dived.

"I've asked Jordan himself 'did he take a dive?'. He didn't answer the question."