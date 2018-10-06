German Bundesliga
B Dortmund4Augsburg3

Borussia Dortmund 4-3 Augsburg: England's Jadon Sancho assists another goal in comeback

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund against Augsburg
Jadon Sancho is the first player born this century to be called up to the England senior squad

Jadon Sancho marked his first England senior call-up with another assist as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund beat Augsburg in a thriller.

Lucien Favre's side trailed before substitute Paco Alcacer converted a cross from 18-year-old Sancho to level.

Augsburg retook the lead but Alcacer scored again before Mario Gotze put Dortmund ahead for the first time.

Michael Gregoritsch looked to have rescued a point, only for Alcacer to complete his hat-trick in injury time.

Sancho's assist, on his first Bundesliga start in 2018-19, was his sixth so far this season.

The teenager, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, is the first player born this century to be called up by England.

He was previously part of the England youth side that won the under-17 World Cup in India last year.

Earlier, Alfred Finnbogason put Augsburg ahead in front of 81,365 fans at Signal Iduna Park - but it was Alcacer's goal three minutes after being introduced that brought the game alive.

Philipp Max restored Augsburg's lead only for Alcacer to fire in off the post for his second equaliser.

Gotze, another substitute, put the home side in front before Gregoritsch headed in a Max cross, but Alcacer's free-kick in the sixth added minute won it for the Black and Yellows.

Since Borussia Monchengladbach beat Bayern Munich 3-0 at the Allianz Arena, Dortmund now have a three point lead at the top of the table.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 5Hakimi
  • 16Akanji
  • 2Zagadou
  • 4Diallo
  • 28Witsel
  • 33WeiglSubstituted forGötzeat 77'minutes
  • 7Sancho
  • 11ReusBooked at 52mins
  • 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forGuerreiroat 69'minutes
  • 20PhilippSubstituted forAlcácerat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Götze
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 19Dahoud
  • 26Piszczek
  • 35Hitz

Augsburg

  • 1Luthe
  • 32Framberger
  • 6GouweleeuwBooked at 59mins
  • 36Hinteregger
  • 31Max
  • 8KhediraBooked at 54mins
  • 10BaierBooked at 4minsSubstituted forGötzeat 64'minutes
  • 28HahnBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMorávekat 75'minutes
  • 30CaiubyBooked at 63mins
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 27FinnbogasonBooked at 79minsSubstituted forCórdovaat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Götze
  • 13Giefer
  • 14Morávek
  • 17Schmid
  • 21Córdova
  • 24Jensen
  • 38Danso
Referee:
Markus Schmidt
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home20
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Augsburg 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Augsburg 3.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, FC Augsburg 3. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg).

Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Felix Götze.

Attempt missed. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg).

Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdou Diallo.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.

Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Martin Hinteregger.

Attempt blocked. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Augsburg 3. Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philipp Max with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, FC Augsburg 2. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Alfred Finnbogason.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Augsburg 2. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a through ball following a set piece situation.

Booking

Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Julian Weigl.

Attempt missed. Caiuby (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alfred Finnbogason following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Jan Morávek replaces André Hahn.

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg).

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by André Hahn (FC Augsburg).

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, FC Augsburg 2. Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by André Hahn.

Attempt missed. André Hahn (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alfred Finnbogason with a cross.

Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.

Attempt blocked. Caiuby (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Framberger.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Raphael Guerreiro replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Foul by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund).

Caiuby (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

