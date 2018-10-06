Bayern Munich 0-3 Borussia Monchengladbach: Bayern now winless in four games

From the section

The Monchengladbach players celebrated in front of their fans after the game

Bayern Munich sustained back-to-back Bundesliga defeats as they lost heavily at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.

German champions Bayern won their first four league games but are now winless in four matches.

They drew at Augbsurg and lost at Hertha Berlin, and Nico Kovac also saw his side held by Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Alassane Plea, Lars Stindl and Patrick Herrmann were the goalscorers for Monchengladbach.

Bayern drop to fifth in the table, four points behind unbeaten leaders Borussia Dortmund, who came from behind to beat Augsburg 4-3 in a thriller.