Mehdi Abeid retains hope of recall to Algeria squad

Mehdi Abeid represented France at youth level before switching allegiance to Algeria

Dijon's Mehdi Abeid is determined to work his way back into the Algeria squad after being overlooked for this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 26-year-old former Newcastle midfielder failed to make a 23-man list for the back-to-back fixtures against Benin, but is convinced he can still add to his five caps.

"I've been very unlucky with injuries in the past, but I understand and respect the selection process," Abeid told BBC Sport.

"I love to play for Algeria and as long as I keep doing well for my club here in France, the chance will come again."

Injury ruled him out of the 2015 Nations Cup tournament and his solitary appearance at the 2017 event came as a late substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Tunisia.

Despite a lack of appearances for the Desert Foxes in 2018, the player who has also played in Scotland and Greece has not given up hope of representing his country again.

"My chances were harmed by injury in the past," Abeid said. "I was called up by the new coach last time - I didn't play but it's a good sign.

"You can only stay positive and hopefully stay fit, until the next opportunity presents itself."

Born in Montreuil, he represented France at youth level before switching allegiance to Algeria and featured for them in the 2011 African zone of the 2012 Olympic qualifying.

A regular with French Ligue 1 outfit Dijon this season, Abeid made his senior debut for the North Africans against Seychelles in June 2015.