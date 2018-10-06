Lassana N'Diaye: CSKA Moscow sign Malian teenager

Mali's Lassana N'Diaye finished as the second top-scorer at the 2017 Fifa U-17 World Cup

Russian side CSKA Moscow have signed Mali's under-17 World Cup star Lassana N'Diaye from Guidars youth academy for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old, who finished second top-scorer at the 2017 Fifa U-17 World Cup, has agreed a five-year contract.

"With the signing of my first professional contract, I want to thank everyone: first of all my family who have always believed in me and gave me life, to my coaches at Guidars FC and national team of Mali, and finally to my agent and his partners," he tweeted.

N'Diaye is only eligible to play official matches for CSKA Moscow from November.

His performances at last year's Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations and the U-17 World Cup - where he won the silver boot - caught the eyes of top European clubs, and saw him train with Swiss giants FC Zurich this summer.

CSKA Moscow beat off stiff competition from English, French, German and Italian clubs to sign N'Diaye, who scored six goals in seven matches as Mali finished fourth at the tournament in India last year.

It has been a remarkable rise for the player who models himself on African football legend Samuel Eto'o, because two years ago he was playing on the streets of Mali before his father registered him at Guidars youth academy.