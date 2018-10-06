Premier League: Tottenham, Everton, Wolves & Bournemouth win

Dier slotted home for Tottenham after Davinson Sanchez - left - had won the knock-down

Tottenham closed to within a point of leaders Manchester City, while 10-man Watford suffered a humbling home defeat in Saturday's Premier League action.

Spurs moved to 18 points with a 1-0 win - matching their best Premier League tally from eight games - courtesy of midfielder Eric Dier's goal as Joe Ralls' second-half red card dented Cardiff's hopes of a comeback.

Watford were a goal down when defender Christian Kabasele was shown red, but ended up losing 4-0 at Vicarage Road as Bournemouth took full advantage.

Elsewhere, Wolves stretched their unbeaten run to six games with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, Everton beat Leicester 2-1 and Huddersfield fought back to draw 1-1 with Burnley.

Tottenham took the lead after just eight minutes as Dier tucked home from close range after a corner and 10-man Cardiff could not find a way back into the game.

Joshua King scored his third and fourth Premier League goals of the season for Bournemouth, with Callum Wilson and David Brooks also getting on the scoresheet at Vicarage Road.

Matt Doherty's finish proved decisive for Wolves as Nuno Espirito Santo's side climbed up to seventh, while Gylfi Sigurdsson's superb long-range effort was the winner at the King Power after Leicester's Ricardo Pereira had cancelled out Richarlison's opener.

A point was good enough to move Huddersfield off the bottom of the table as Christopher Schindler equalised following Sam Vokes opener for Burnley at Turf Moor.

In the Championship, leaders Leeds needed Pontus Jansson's 88th-minute equaliser to earn a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford.

Hibernian cut the gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts to two points with a 4-0 win over Hamilton.