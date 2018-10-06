League One: Arbroath stay four points clear after draw at Raith Rovers

Arbroath stayed four points clear at the top of League One after a 1-1 draw at nearest challengers Raith Rovers.

Bobby Linn scored his 10th goal of the season for the leaders with 11 minutes left but Kevin Nisbet's 11th of the campaign late on earned Rovers a point.

East Fife remain third after a thumping 4-0 victory at Forfar, Scott Agnew grabbing a brace.

Andy Jackson also scored a double for fourth-placed Brechin City in their 3-1 win at Airdrieonians.

Stenhousemuir jumped from bottom to seventh place with a 3-2 win over Montrose, who replace them at the foot of the table.

Mark McGuigan's winner in added time denied Montrose, who had equalised a minute from the end of normal time via Andrew Steeves.

PJ Crossan, on loan from Celtic, scored the winner as Stranraer moved above Airdrieonians into fifth with a 3-2 win over Dumbarton, who are only kept off the bottom on goal difference.