Irish Premiership: Leaders Glenavon end Coleraine's unbeaten run

Stephen Murray scored a hat-trick as Glenavon ended Coleraine's unbeaten record and opened a four-point gap at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Coleraine took the lead through an Aaron Burns header but Rhys Marshall equalised before Murray's goals sealed the emphatic 4-1 away win.

The margin of defeat means Coleraine, last season's runners-up, are down to fifth on goal difference.

Ballymena beat Newry 3-0 while Warrenpoint won 2-0 at Dungannon.

Second-placed Linfield were not in action as they host Glentoran on Monday night.

That gave Gary Hamilton's Glenavon the opportunity to extend the one-point lead they held going into Saturday's game.

They travelled to the Ballycastle Road with a 100% away record in the league, but that looked in some danger when former Linfield striker Aaron Burns headed in from Darren McAuley's cross for a 24th-minute opener.

Glenavon pulled themselves level six minutes later through Marshall's close-range strike.

Leroy Millar is congratulated by Ballymena skipper Jim Ervin

And just 59 seconds after that, Murray netted from Andy Hall's delivery to edge Glenavon into a 2-1 lead.

Man-of-the-match Murray shot in two more in the second half, meaning the former Warrenpoint player has scored eight in his last seven matches for the Lurgan side.

Ballymena, playing on their own Showgrounds pitch for the first time this season, are up to sixth after their win over Newry City.

They took the lead after 12 minutes when Leroy Millar's fine curling shot from the edge of the box went in off the bar

Cathair Friel's shot made it two on 64 minutes and Andy McGrory rifled into the roof of the net to complete the 3-0 success.

Warrenpoint moved off the bottom by winning 2-0 away to Dungannon who replace them in the basement position.

Ciaran O'Connor put the visitors in front after just three minutes and they maintained that lead thanks to keeper Aaron McCarey's penalty save from Daniel Hughes.

O'Connor made it 2-0 seven minutes from time, following up to score after is penalty had struck the post.

The spot-kick was awarded for a foul by Dungannon defender David Armstrong who was sent-off for getting a second yellow card.

Danske Bank Premiership Ballymena Utd 3-0 Newry City Coleraine 1-4 Glenavon Dungannon Swifts 0-2 Warrenpoint Town