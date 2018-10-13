Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle0Dundee Utd0

Partick Thistle v Dundee United

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 17Slater
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Erskine
  • 19Storey
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 15Melbourne
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Mbuyi-Mutombo
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Sneddon
  • 33Quitongo
  • 39Ntambwe

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4Frans
  • 3Booth
  • 33Aird
  • 12Stanton
  • 8Fyvie
  • 11King
  • 7McMullan
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 5Barton
  • 9Curran
  • 10Clark
  • 17Robson
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 34Rakovan
  • 90Loemba
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Cammy Bell.

Attempt saved. Callum Booth (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Billy King (Dundee United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr8611189919
2Ross County85211441017
3Inverness CT8350105514
4Dundee Utd83231214-211
5Dunfermline8323913-411
6Queen of Sth82421610610
7Morton82421012-210
8Partick Thistle8305914-59
9Alloa8044613-74
10Falkirk8107515-103
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you