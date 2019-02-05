League Two
Cheltenham19:45Yeovil
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Yeovil Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City30179454302460
2Mansfield311513348242458
3Bury31159759372254
4Forest Green301312546281851
5Carlisle301631148351351
6MK Dons30148847291850
7Exeter30148842301250
8Colchester311471049351449
9Stevenage31145123638-247
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Grimsby31124153338-540
13Swindon301010103339-640
14Newport29117113848-1040
15Oldham29109104237539
16Crawley31114163643-737
17Northampton30713103843-534
18Port Vale3089132737-1033
19Cheltenham2988133545-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2979133035-530
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3176183051-2127
24Notts County30410163060-3022
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you