Matty Dolan joined Newport County from Yeovil Town in June 2017

Midfielder Matty Dolan could start for Newport County in Saturday's League Two game against Stevenage.

Dolan was among the the substitutes at Forest Green Rovers last weekend after shaking off a knee problem.

Fellow midfielder Charlie Cooper, on loan from Forest Green, is available again having been ineligible to face his parent club.

Mike Flynn's side are third in the table, three points ahead of fifth placed Stevenage.