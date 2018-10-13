League Two
Northampton14:00Forest Green
Venue: PTS Academy Stadium, England

Northampton Town v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 1Cornell
  • 2Facey
  • 18Turnbull
  • 16Pierre
  • 3Buchanan
  • 20Waters
  • 22Crooks
  • 21O'Toole
  • 8Foley
  • 7Hoskins
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 4Odoffin
  • 10van Veen
  • 11Powell
  • 15Bowditch
  • 17McWilliams
  • 19Bridge
  • 34Ward

Forest Green

  • 1Sanchez
  • 20Digby
  • 6Rawson
  • 19McGinley
  • 2Shephard
  • 4James
  • 10Brown
  • 7Winchester
  • 23Mills
  • 8Grubb
  • 26Reid

Substitutes

  • 5Collins
  • 11Williams
  • 13Montgomery
  • 16Gunning
  • 17Pearce
  • 18Archibald
  • 21Worthington
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City129122181328
2Exeter1273222121024
3Newport127321819-124
4Tranmere136521712523
5MK Dons12561158721
6Stevenage126331511421
7Forest Green124801810820
8Colchester1254325141119
9Crawley126151715219
10Carlisle126151313019
11Bury125341814418
12Oldham124531612417
13Swindon124531716117
14Mansfield11371169716
15Yeovil124442015516
16Port Vale124261113-214
17Notts County123361626-1012
18Crewe113261112-111
19Grimsby12327918-911
20Morecambe123181225-1310
21Cheltenham12237918-99
22Northampton12165918-99
23Cambridge122281125-148
24Macclesfield130491124-134
