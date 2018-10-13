James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Barnsley v Luton Town
-
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 13Walton
- 12Cavaré
- 5Pinnock
- 6Lindsay
- 28Williams
- 20Potts
- 27Mowatt
- 8McGeehan
- 21BähreSubstituted forThiamat 68'minutes
- 10Moncur
- 33Brown
Substitutes
- 7Hedges
- 14Bird
- 18Jackson
- 23Pinillos
- 26Thiam
- 29Adeboyejo
- 40Kendrick
Luton
- 36Shea
- 7Stacey
- 6Pearson
- 5Bradley
- 3Potts
- 16Rea
- 17Mpanzu
- 2Justin
- 18GrantSubstituted forMcCormackat 58'minutes
- 14Cornick
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 4McCormack
- 9Hylton
- 11Shinnie
- 25Lua Lua
- 27Jarvis
- 40Isted
- 44Sheehan
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Ben Williams (Barnsley).
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Alex Mowatt (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Mamadou Thiam replaces Mike-Steven Bähre.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Dan Potts.
Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Williams (Barnsley).
Hand ball by Alex Mowatt (Barnsley).
Alan McCormack (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacob Brown (Barnsley).
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Alan McCormack replaces Jorge Grant.
Attempt missed. Mike-Steven Bähre (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
Foul by James Justin (Luton Town).
George Moncur (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley).
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley).
Second Half
Second Half begins Barnsley 2, Luton Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barnsley 2, Luton Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 2, Luton Town 1. James Collins (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Luton Town. Harry Cornick draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ben Williams (Barnsley) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Dan Potts (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jorge Grant (Luton Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley).
Jorge Grant (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mike-Steven Bähre (Barnsley).
Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Brad Potts (Barnsley).
James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
