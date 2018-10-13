League One
Barnsley2Luton1

Barnsley v Luton Town

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 13Walton
  • 12Cavaré
  • 5Pinnock
  • 6Lindsay
  • 28Williams
  • 20Potts
  • 27Mowatt
  • 8McGeehan
  • 21BähreSubstituted forThiamat 68'minutes
  • 10Moncur
  • 33Brown

Substitutes

  • 7Hedges
  • 14Bird
  • 18Jackson
  • 23Pinillos
  • 26Thiam
  • 29Adeboyejo
  • 40Kendrick

Luton

  • 36Shea
  • 7Stacey
  • 6Pearson
  • 5Bradley
  • 3Potts
  • 16Rea
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 2Justin
  • 18GrantSubstituted forMcCormackat 58'minutes
  • 14Cornick
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 4McCormack
  • 9Hylton
  • 11Shinnie
  • 25Lua Lua
  • 27Jarvis
  • 40Isted
  • 44Sheehan
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ben Williams (Barnsley).

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

Alex Mowatt (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Mamadou Thiam replaces Mike-Steven Bähre.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Dan Potts.

Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Williams (Barnsley).

Hand ball by Alex Mowatt (Barnsley).

Alan McCormack (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jacob Brown (Barnsley).

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Alan McCormack replaces Jorge Grant.

Attempt missed. Mike-Steven Bähre (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

Foul by James Justin (Luton Town).

George Moncur (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Brad Potts (Barnsley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley).

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley).

Second Half

Second Half begins Barnsley 2, Luton Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barnsley 2, Luton Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 2, Luton Town 1. James Collins (Luton Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty Luton Town. Harry Cornick draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ben Williams (Barnsley) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Dan Potts (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jorge Grant (Luton Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley).

Jorge Grant (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mike-Steven Bähre (Barnsley).

Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Brad Potts (Barnsley).

James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth1283121101127
2Barnsley127412581725
3Peterborough127322819924
4Sunderland1265124131123
5Walsall126421512322
6Doncaster126331814421
7Accrington125521412220
8Luton135441817119
9Charlton125341918118
10Fleetwood124531911817
11Southend125251516-117
12Scunthorpe124532024-417
13Blackpool11371129316
14Coventry124351013-315
15Rochdale123451725-813
16Shrewsbury122641011-112
17Wycombe122641418-412
18Burton113261215-311
19Gillingham113261520-511
20Wimbledon12327916-711
21Bristol Rovers12246912-310
22Bradford12318917-810
23Plymouth12147920-117
24Oxford Utd121381123-126
View full League One table

