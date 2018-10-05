Cesc Fabregas: Chelsea midfielder wishes he played for Maurizio Sarri earlier in career

Cesc Fabregas has made four appearances for Chelsea so far this season

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas says he wishes he had played for head coach Maurizio Sarri earlier in his career.

The 31-year-old Spain international played under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

But he said he has been revitalised under Sarri, who succeeded Conte as Blues boss in the summer.

"I feel sensations under Sarri that I never thought I would feel again," said Fabregas.

"I wish he came a bit earlier to be honest. It's a little bit late now in my career. Definitely I'm very happy with him."

Fabregas is yet to play in the Premier League this season but started in Thursday's 1-0 Europa League win over Hungarian champions Vidi.

He said: "Everything goes through me. This is what I like. Touching the ball 100 times, all the play going through me or Jorginho is a very important role for him. I'm learning it. I'm very passionate about it as it's very interesting.

"The way he sees football is something that maybe in the future if I become a coach I think I'll do something very similar. It's what I like and how I see football.

"I'm really looking forward to working for a long time with him."

Fabregas' Chelsea contract expires at the end of this season, and he hopes to stay at Stamford Bridge.

"I'd love to stay at the club," he said. "I've been very happy for the last four years and a half, we've had great success, won many things.

"I feel I still have a lot of football left in me but it is now up to the club."