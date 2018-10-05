Fifa suspends Sierra Leone FA

Fifa has suspended Sierra Leone 'with immediate effect' due to government interference in the running of the country's FA.

The ban comes after the Anti-Corruption Commission barred SLFA president Isha Johansen and general secretary Christopher Kamara from SLFA offices.

"The suspension will be lifted once the SLFA and its recognised leadership have confirmed to Fifa that the SLFA administration, premises, accounts and communication channels are under their control once again," Fifa said.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says that under Sierra Leone law, both Johansen and Christopher Kamara must vacate their posts until their case on corruption-related charges concludes.

Both Johansen and Kamara have denied any wrongdoing.

More to follow.