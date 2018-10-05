Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino unhappy with Roberto Martinez

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino frustrated with Martinez discussing Vertonghen injury

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen could be out for six weeks - and manager Mauricio Pochettino is frustrated with Belgium counterpart Roberto Martinez for discussing the injury.

Vertonghen, 31, was injured 15 minutes into Spurs' win at Huddersfield on Saturday, but came off at half-time.

Martinez suggested Vertonghen would miss the next two international breaks when announcing his squad on Friday.

"We'll see. It was not a good injury," said Pochettino.

"We're so disappointed with that. We'll see if it's six weeks or less. We hope as soon as possible it can be fixed but we cannot guess."

Martinez said in a news conference earlier on Friday there was "really bad news" about Vertonghen, adding: "It's a situation where maybe he's going to miss the next two camps."

Pochettino said it was the club's responsibility to inform the media about his player's condition.

"Before my press conference you knew about the Vertonghen situation because Roberto told the media in Belgium before us," said the Argentine.

"But in the end it's our player. Our Tottenham employee. We arrived here and we needed to explain.

"It's difficult. They need to call us. If they call us, we are more than open to talk and give our opinion. But if they don't call, our door is always open to receive [a call]."

Pochettino added: "I don't want to create a problem but that is the normal behaviour, that the national team calls you.

"Not that you call and say 'be careful with this player or that player'. It's like you don't want the player to go to the national team."

As well as Vertonghen, midfielders Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele and Dele Alli and defender Serge Aurier are also set to miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Cardiff through injury.

Spurs lay pitch at new stadium

Tottenham have released the first pictures of the newly laid pitch at the club's new stadium.

The retractable grass pitch will be used for football matches, with an artificial surface beneath for NFL games and other events.

The 62,062-seat stadium was due to open on 15 September for Tottenham's Premier League home game against Liverpool.

However, fans will not be able to attend a game until at least November.