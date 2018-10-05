Neil McCann: Dundee manager 'never feared losing my job'

Last Saturday's victory at Hamilton brought a public show of unity from Dundee's players at the final whistle

Dundee manager Neil McCann insists he never feared for his job despite his side's dismal start to the season.

The Dens Park club lost seven consecutive games, including their first six in the Premiership, before last Saturday's 2-0 win at Hamilton.

McCann said support from the board allowed him to continue to implement the style he wants despite results.

"I said last week I wasn't in fear of my job. I am not a manager that lives by fear," he said.

"Testament to that is how the team went out and played last week. We didn't change our game plan and how we played. We still encouraged them to be brave on the ball.

"The relief I felt was because the words I was saying were backed up. I have never had anything but support from the board and that gives me strength to implement what I am trying to implement."

Despite narrowing the gap at the bottom to St Mirren and Motherwell to just a point, McCann insists the pressure has not been alleviated by one result.

Victory at Hamilton brought huge celebrations at the final whistle, with the manager insisting the squad had remained united in adversity.

"The mood in the last few weeks has been really good, but sometimes all the hard work people have put in all week is overlooked or even doubted when you are not getting the tangible rewards," he added.

"I have always been pretty bullish and I had full trust the team were good enough to get results.

"I have always said the dressing room was together. It is easy to question a team's morale when they are not getting results. But it was all there on show for everyone to see how tight the group is."