James Keatings: Hamilton striker says depression led to Hibs exit

James Keatings is enjoying his second spell after a turbulent time at Dundee United

Hamilton Accies striker James Keatings says he may never have left Saturday's opponents, Hibernian, had he not been battling with depression.

The 26-year-old helped Hibs lift the Scottish Cup in 2016 and then win promotion back to the Premiership.

But he moved to Dundee United in the summer of 2017 before struggling with his mental health as ankle and hip injuries compounded personal issues.

"I was settled at Hibs and loved every minute of it," Keatings recalled.

"But I wasn't sure whether I needed something fresh. I was a bit all over the place.

"Anyone who has gone through depression, they know it impacts everything and especially your decision-making.

"I felt getting a fresh start would give me a boost, but it didn't work out that way."

As well as coping with the death of his grandfather, Keatings found commuting the two hours from Edinburgh to United's St Andrews training base every day "was a bit of a killer".

"I felt by the time I got to the training ground like I'd already done a training session in the car," he said.

"I was going out feeling tired and sore from sitting in the car. When I got injured, I had to go in earlier than the rest of the squad, so I couldn't even travel up with anyone else. Driving up myself was horrendous."

'There were times I didn't want to be on a pitch'

Keatings told former United manager Csaba Lazslo he wanted to leave this summer but had to wait until the final day of the transfer window for his wish to be granted.

He signed up for a second stint with Accies, where he spent two seasons from 2012 to 2014, and heads back to Easter Road on Saturday in better spirits.

"Being injured in a way turned out to be a blessing," he added. "It gave me time to get myself right and to research it all and find out a lot more about myself and how to deal with it.

"Thankfully, I now feel great. I've been better for months now. I knew this club would be somewhere I'd feel settled. I'm back here and I'm loving it.

"There were times last year when I didn't want to be on a pitch but now that I feel better I believe you'll see the best of me coming through in my performances."