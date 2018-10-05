Jack Sparkes: Exeter City fans fund helps pay for player's new contract

Jack Sparkes was in the Exeter side that took on Premier League club Fulham in the League Cup last month

Exeter City midfielder Jack Sparkes has agreed a new contract, funded in part by £15,000 raised by a group of fans.

The 18-year-old is the seventh player whose wages have been part paid by the 1931 Fund - named after Exeter's run to the FA Cup quarter-finals that year.

Sparkes, who made his debut at the age of 16, has played played 10 times for City including this season's League Cup and EFL Trophy matches.

Exeter have not disclosed the length of his new deal at St James Park.

"He came onto the scene quite early, he only turned 18 last weekend, so people forget how young he is," Exeter City manager Matt Taylor told BBC Sport.

"He's not quite ready to break in as a first team regular just yet behind a good squad, but he will be hopefully in the next few months if not the next season.

"We say to all our young players that we don't think there's a better place in the country to develop their game. His avenue to possibly a higher standard will be through our first team."