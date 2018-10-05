Craig Levein: Hearts 'ready and capable of getting points' at Rangers

Craig Levein has guided Hearts to a run of 13 unbeaten games this season

Hearts manager Craig Levein believes his Premiership leaders are ready to take points off Rangers on Sunday despite their strong home form.

Thursday's 3-1 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna was Rangers' eighth win from nine home matches this season, with the other a draw.

Hearts, five points clear at the top, are unbeaten in 13 games this term.

"I feel we are ready and capable of going through to Glasgow and getting points," Levein said.

"I think it will be a great game.

"We have faced a number of tests [so far], some of them when we have been strong favourites and some when we have not been.

"The pleasing thing for me is that everything that has been presented to us we have managed to deal with. I'm hopeful we can do the same again on Sunday."

Hearts drew 0-0 on their first visit to Ibrox last season, but were subsequently beaten 2-0 and 2-1 on further league trips to the west of Glasgow.

While Hearts have had a week to prepare after last Saturday's 2-1 home win over St Johnstone, Rangers have only 48 hours to recover from what Levein called their "fantastic result" in Europe.

"That's in the mix I suppose," he said. "But you also have the confidence they have in their home form and the confidence they gained from beating a very good side last night.

"It's always hard to work out if it's a disadvantage or an advantage to us."

While Rangers have been dominant at home, scoring 16 goals in their last four games, they have won only two of their 10 away games, and have yet to record an away win in the Premiership.

"We had a situation last year when our home form was fantastic but we couldn't string together two wins away from home, so it happens," added Levein, who believes Hearts will be able to properly gauge their prospects this season once they have played everyone else in the league.

"And then if you look when you have played everyone home and away, you get a very good idea of what is going to happen at the end of the season," he said. "So we are not at that first point yet. We still have a number of very difficult matches to come."

After Rangers, Hearts' next three league games are at home against Aberdeen and then city rivals Hibernian, before a trip to Celtic Park, with a League Cup semi-final with Celtic at Murrayfield in between.

'I can't understand the question about Murrayfield'

Celtic believe not holding a ballot to decide which semi-final was played in Edinburgh was "irrational and discriminatory", with manager Brendan Rodgers describing the process as "unfair".

But Hearts owner Ann Budge has described the argument that Murrayfield is not a neutral venue as "nonsense", a view Levein endorses.

"It depends what you mean by neutral of course," he added.

"When it comes to playing in big competitions and cup finals and things like that, then Hampden is not a neutral venue is it? Because some teams get there a lot more often than others.

"We have never disputed whether Hampden is the right place or whether it's a neutral venue so I can't understand the question about Murrayfield."

Hearts played four league games at Murrayfield last season while Tynecastle was being redeveloped, winning only one and losing two.

Celtic played two Champions League qualifiers at the home of Scottish rugby in 2014 while Celtic Park was being used for the Commonwealth Games.