Celtic 'used to bouncing back quickly after European losses' - Mikael Lustig

Kieran Tierney (left) led Celtic in Salzburg in the absence of Scott Brown

Celtic have proved they can bounce back swiftly from heavy European defeats and be strong on their return to domestic action, says defender Mikael Lustig.

Brendan Rodgers' side will head to Perth to face St Johnstone on Sunday in the Premiership after Thursday's 3-1 Europa League defeat at Salzburg.

"It has been like this for the last seven years," said right-back Lustig.

"We have struggled in Europe before and then come back and played a great game domestically. Hopefully we can again."

Since Rodgers took over in the summer of 2016, Celtic have suffered 10 defeats in European competition, including Champions League beatings by Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

But they have yet to taste defeat on their return to domestic action, winning eight and drawing two of their subsequent games in either the Premiership or League Cup.

"It is mentally and physically hard when you have got another tough game in a few days," admitted Kieran Tierney, who captained Celtic in Salzburg in the absence of regular skipper Scott Brown with a tight hamstring.

"But that is what you need to do at Celtic. That is what we've done in the last couple of seasons. It is something we are used to and it is another challenge for us."

After Sunday's trip to Perth, Tierney will be on international duty with Scotland for their Nations League game in Israel next Thursday and a home friendly with Portugal on 14 October.

Celtic then host Hibernian in the league before their Europa League campaign continues with another away assignment at RB Leipzig on 25 October.

'We just have to stay together and keep going'

Tierney believes Salzburg were "a Champions League team, with the standard of their play and the pressure they put us under", and thinks Celtic's home form will decide if they make it out of their group.

"It is a very hard place to come and get a result," he added. "We're obviously disappointed we lost but we know it was a great team we have played against as well.

"The home games are really important for us, and away you prepare well and try to get what you can out of them.

"We were unfortunate to concede a few goals after a good start but there are a few games to go yet."

Lustig believes Celtic suffered from a lack of control in possession, after the boost of Odsonne Edouard's early goal in Austria.

"Historically Celtic have struggled to get points away from home," he noted. "We felt last season when we had the 3-0 [Champions League] win at Anderlecht, we could learn from that one.

"But when you get a good start like we had, you need to be a bit better with the ball, because in the first half we defended really well.

"If we had a bit more quality when we had the ball, we might have created more chances and come away with a point. But it wasn't good enough. We just have to stay together and keep going."