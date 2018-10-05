Jose Mourinho: Manchester United manager admits results not good enough

Mourinho's side have 10 points from seven league games

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted his side's results have not been good enough after four games without a win in all competitions.

Mourinho is under pressure after United's worst start to a league campaign for 29 years.

"We can do much better. To do that we need points - points we lost in the last two matches," he said before Saturday's home game against Newcastle.

Asked if results were not good enough, he replied: "Yes, I accept."

The Portuguese said there were "many reasons" for the winless run, but declined to explain what they were.

More to follow.