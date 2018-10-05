Martin Boyle: Hibernian winger called up for Australia training camp

Boyle has been in excellent form for Hibs this season

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle looks set to commit his international future to Australia after being called up for a training camp next week.

Boyle and club-mates Mark Milligan and Jamie Maclaren have been included in a squad which will convene in the Middle East ahead of a friendly with Kuwait.

Boyle's father was born in Sydney but he is still awaiting clearance to play.

But the Socceroos say the 25-year-old "has expressed his desire to pursue international football with Australia".

Boyle was this week left out of the Scotland squad for forthcoming matches against Israel and Portugal, with head coach Alex McLeish explaining that "we are pretty rich in that position" despite praising the player's form.

"Australia may snatch him, but at the moment I have got some really good players in that position," he said.

Aberdeen-born Boyle would only be fully committed to Australia once he has played a competitive international.

Football Federation Australia says it is is "assisting Boyle with his eligibility requirements and believes he will soon be cleared to represent the Socceroos".

Celtic duo Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani have also been included in a 21-man squad for the training camp, which begins on Monday.