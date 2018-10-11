UEFA Nations League - Group A4
Croatia19:45England
Venue: Stadion HNK Rijeka

Croatia v England: Gareth Southgate on 'strange' experience at HNK Rijeka Stadium

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer in Rijeka

HNK Rijeka
The 8,279-capacity HNK Rijeka Stadium will be empty apart from media, FA delegates, Uefa officials - and the players

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England face a "strange experience" when they play Friday's Nations League tie in Croatia behind closed doors, says manager Gareth Southgate.

Croatia were punished after a swastika was marked on their pitch before a Euro 2016 home qualifier against Italy.

"It is a shame for the travelling fans and those who have not missed a game for decades," Southgate said.

England are aiming to avenge defeat by their hosts in the World Cup semi-final just 93 days ago.

Southgate said: "We do it every day of our lives - playing football in front of a handful of people watching - so it's not totally unique, but in a match situation it's different.

"I'm sure Croatia feel the same. They'd like to have the encouragement of an incredibly passionate support."

The crowd will be officially registered as zero but there are likely to be about 500 people in the stadium, with about 150 media expected and a maximum of 75 people per team delegation, including the players.

There will be a maximum of 200 people holding top-category tickets from the visiting association as well as police officers, security staff and people carrying out functions relating to the stadium infrastructure.

There will also be a maximum of 75 Uefa representatives, as well as Uefa partners holding complimentary VIP tickets.

Southgate said: "It means Croatia don't get the energy the home support can give you in those moments when you're under pressure. Whether it's an advantage, though, who knows?"

Media playback is not supported on this device

Mandzukic nets extra-time winner against England

This is not experimental - Southgate

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic has already named his starting XI for the match, with Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic among six players included who started the semi-final victory over England in Moscow.

England have lost Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw to injury, while Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, Spurs full-back Danny Rose and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck have also returned to their clubs.

Southgate's squad has a youthful look with the inclusion of teenagers such as Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Chelsea's Mason Mount, who is on loan at Derby County, plus Leicester City's 21-year-midfielder James Maddison.

But he insists this is a squad picked to win this game, and the other Uefa Nations League match in this double-header - against Spain in Seville on Monday.

He said: "We're here to get a result. It is not experimentation. It is players we believe in. The team who play will be the team we believe in. There's no-one in the squad here who we wouldn't put in the team.

"Some are relatively inexperienced at the highest level but they're people we've enjoyed working with and have shown they can handle themselves at this level in training this week."

England's probable starting XI: Pickford, Trippier, Gomez, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell, Henderson, Winks, Sterling, Kane, Rashford.

Croatia's starting XI: Livakovic, Jedvaj, Lovren, Vida, Pivaric, Rakitic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Modric, Perisic, Rebic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 12th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg22007076
2Belarus21105054
3Moldova201104-41
4San Marino200208-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo32105147
2Azerbaijan31204135
3Faroe Islands310236-33
4Malta301237-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium11003033
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21102114
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22002026
2Hungary21012203
3Greece21012203
4Estonia200202-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England100112-10
3Croatia100106-60

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia32105237
2Romania31204315
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Northern Ireland100112-10
3Austria100101-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you