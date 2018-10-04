Rangers 3-1 Rapid Vienna: Steven Gerrard hails best performance yet

Rangers came from behind to beat Rapid Vienna at Ibrox

Manager Steven Gerrard savoured "the best 90 minutes we've given" as Rangers came from behind to Rapid Vienna 3-1 in the Europa League.

The victory leaves the Glasgow club top of Group G with four points from two matches.

"That's the level of performance I've been looking for since I came in," said Gerrard.

"That's a Rangers performance of old, a successful Rangers performance. It was an incredible night."

Rangers fell to a second league defeat of the season at Livingston on Sunday and a tame first half looked like ending on a sour note when Veton Berisha swept the Austrian side in front.

However, Alfredo Morelos replied immediately and the hosts went on to dominate after the interval.

Morelos grabbed his second goal in stoppage time, while James Tavernier fired in a penalty on 84 minutes.

Rangers' unbeaten run in Europe under Gerrard now stretches to 10 games, with the former Liverpool captain adding: "Our supporters' performance brought the best out of the players and my players' performance brought the best out of the fans.

"We should have won the game 3-0. Every single player to a man was outstanding all over the pitch.

"The challenge for us now is can we find it more consistently. That's the best 90 minutes we've given and we have beaten a very good team. They had good ideas, good players and a good philosophy. We beat a good team.

"If I see a paper tomorrow and one of my players has less than an eight, I'll be asking questions! Please be fair on them."

'Morelos ran his socks off'

Gerrard praised the influence of Morelos, who had a hand in all three goals for the Ibrox side.

"Alfredo was excellent, a handful all night," he said. "Out of possession, he ran his socks off. He was a great focal point for us.

"At this level, you don't get as many chances as we maybe create domestically because of the level of the opponents.

"When he did get his opportunities, he was clinical."