Rangers win over Rapid Vienna 'phenomenal' - Steven Thompson

Alfredo Morelos scored twice for Rangers in their win over Rapid Vienna

Rangers' 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League was "a phenomenal result" says Steven Thompson.

The former Ibrox striker says a win over Spartak Moscow in their next group game will "put them in the driving seat" to reach the knockout stage.

Alfredo Morelos scored either side of a James Tavernier penalty, which puts Rangers top of Group G.

"It would be a magnificent achievement if they were to get out the group," Thompson told BBC Scotland.

Rangers fell behind to Veton Berisha's opener for Rapid Vienna, but the hosts were level within a minute through Morelos.

The Colombian striker won a penalty in the 84th minute which Tavernier converted and then added a third himself on the counter attack in stoppage time.

It was more than deserved for the home side who dominated the Austrians.

"I think the home games are always pivotal to qualifying from any group in Europe and given the result away in Villarreal it was important to follow that up with a win. And they've done that tonight," Thompson said.

"They have the opportunity with another home game coming up to cement their place at the top of the table to put themselves in the driving seat in the group."

'Hearts will be a really big test for them'

The result was night and day from the weekend loss to Livingston, but Thompson said Rangers had showed "the perfect reaction".

"It was a really strong European performance and another strong home performance," he said. "That's been the biggest thing you've seen under Steven Gerrard.

"The home performances and results have been a resounding improvement on last year.

"There have been bumps along the way, notably last weekend against Livingston. That was their most disappointing result under Gerrard. It was very flat and they didn't create anything.

"He kept the nucleus from that team and he got a reaction. What they have to do is start to improve their form away from home.

"That seems to be the thing standing out at the moment but their home form has been magnificent. It'll be a really big test for them on Sunday when Hearts come to Ibrox; that will be very interesting.

"But given their home form you'd not expect Rangers to lose that game."