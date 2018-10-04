Salzburg 3-1 Celtic: 'Best team won' admits Brendan Rodgers

Celtic conceded three goals in the second half to lost to Salzburg

Brendan Rodgers admitted "the best team won" as Celtic lost 3-1 to Salzburg in the Europa League.

Celtic had James Forrest sent off as their early goal from Odsonne Edouard was countered by the home side.

The result left Rodgers frustrated they could not replicate what had been an encouraging first half performance in Austria.

"At this level you have to be better with the ball," said the Parkhead manager.

"You can see how Salzburg play, they are a very good side but we limited them really in terms of clear chances.

"But the guys gave everything, even when down to 10 men they were running, fighting, working and as I said, we were just beaten by the better team."

The Austrian champions, who reached the semi-finals of the tournament last season, dominated after Edouard's second-minute opener.

Two goals in six second-half minutes from Munas Dabbur and fellow attacker Takumi Minamino turned the tie around.

After Forrest was sent off by referee Serhiy Boiko in 72 minutes for bringing down Andreas Ulmer in the box, Dabbur made no mistake from the resulting penalty.

Rodgers said: "I thought in the first half we started well and by the end of the half we had frustrated Salzburg, you could see in their game and play and we carried a threat when we broke out of our shape.

"So the first half I was reasonably pleased with, the second half we gave away disappointing goals. That was the frustration for us and then from that they gain confidence.

"And obviously when it gets to 3-1 it is a difficult game for us with 10 men.

"The positives from the first half; it was compact and tight and we gave them problems when we were positive going forward, didn't concede too much from a defensive perspective but yes, it was a disappointing result for us in the end."

Salzburg top the group with six points from six, while Celtic have three from their win over Rosenborg, with a double-header now coming against Germans Leipzig, who won 3-1 in Norway.