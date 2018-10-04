Nuneaton Borough 8-9 Halesowen Town: Incredible comeback in FA Youth Cup
We've all heard it said that leading 2-0 can be a dangerous scoreline.
Concede, lose concentration and before you know it it's 2-2 and your opponent is in the ascendancy.
A scoreline that's probably not thought of as being quite so tricky is leading 7-2.
Nuneaton Borough's youth team proved that even when you are leading by five goals with 28 minutes to play you should still be wary of a comeback.
In a remarkable FA Youth Cup second round qualifying tie, Halesowen fought back from trailing 4-1 at half-time, 7-2 after an hour and even being 8-6 down after 85 minutes to progress to the next round.
The visitors were still trailing 8-7, with Borough striker Luis Corcoran scoring five times, in injury time.
An Emlyn Tudgay double, however, gave them a scarcely believable win in front of a presumably very entertained crowd of 83 people.
How the 17-goal thriller unfolded...
1 min: Nuneaton Borough 1-0 Halesowen Town (Corcoran)
4 mins: Nuneaton Borough 1-1 Halesowen Town (Danks)
7 mins: Nuneaton Borough 2-1 Halesowen Town (Jones)
22 mins: Nuneaton Borough 3-1 Halesowen Town (Wanjohi)
43 mins: Nuneaton Borough 4-1 Halesowen Town (Corcoran)
HT: Nuneaton Borough 4-1 Halesowen Town
49 mins: Nuneaton Borough 5-1 Halesowen Town (Jones)
51 mins: Nuneaton Borough 5-2 Halesowen Town (Love)
52 mins: Nuneaton Borough 6-2 Halesowen Town (Corcoran)
57 mins: Nuneaton Borough 7-2 Halesowen Town (Corcoran)
62 mins: Nuneaton Borough 7-3 Halesowen Town (Danks)
70 mins: Nuneaton Borough 7-4 Halesowen Town (Griffiths)
70 mins: Nuneaton Borough 7-5 Halesowen Town (Mutasa)
80 mins: Nuneaton Borough 7-6 Halesowen Town (Danks)
83 mins: Nuneaton Borough 8-6 Halesowen Town (Corcoran)
86 mins: Nuneaton Borough 8-7 Halesowen Town (Beard)
92 mins: Nuneaton Borough 8-8 Halesowen Town (Tudgay)
96 mins: Nuneaton Borough 8-9 Halesowen Town (Tudgay)
Full-Time: Nuneaton Borough 8-9 Halesowen Town