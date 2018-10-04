Match ends, FK Jablonec 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2.
FK Jablonec v Dynamo Kiev
-
Line-ups
FK Jablonec
- 30Hruby
- 26HolesBooked at 18mins
- 2Hovorka
- 13Lischka
- 5Hanousek
- 3Hübschman
- 8MasopustSubstituted forKubistaat 86'minutes
- 10Travnik
- 7PovazanecBooked at 58mins
- 25JovovicSubstituted forSobolat 90+2'minutes
- 19ChramostaSubstituted forIkaunieksat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hanus
- 9Ikaunieks
- 18Acosta
- 21Sobol
- 22Jankovic
- 23Brecka
- 27Kubista
Dynamo Kiev
- 71Boyko
- 94Kedziora
- 26Burda
- 44Kádár
- 23PivaricBooked at 83mins
- 9MorozyukBooked at 53mins
- 5Sydorchuk
- 29BuyalskiyBooked at 79minsSubstituted forShepelevat 79'minutes
- 15Tsygankov
- 19Harmash
- 41Besedin
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 8Shepelev
- 10Shaparenko
- 16Mykolenko
- 17Ferreira Pereira
- 43Rusyn
- 99Duelund
- Referee:
- Sébastien Delferière
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FK Jablonec 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2.
Attempt saved. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Jablonec. Eduard Sobol replaces Vladimir Jovovic.
Attempt missed. Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Mykyta Burda (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec).
Foul by Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv).
Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mykyta Burda (Dynamo Kyiv).
Tomás Hübschman (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Tomás Hübschman.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Jablonec. Vojtech Kubista replaces Lukas Masopust.
Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Tomasz Kedziora tries a through ball, but Artem Besedin is caught offside.
Booking
Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! FK Jablonec 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2. Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Masopust.
Substitution
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.
Booking
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Jablonec. Davis Ikaunieks replaces Jan Chramosta.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tomás Hübschman.
Foul by Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv).
Matej Hanousek (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by David Hovorka.
Foul by Tamás Kádár (Dynamo Kyiv).
Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Lischka (FK Jablonec).
Corner, FK Jablonec. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.
Attempt missed. Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.
Attempt missed. David Lischka (FK Jablonec) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michal Travnik with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mykyta Burda (Dynamo Kyiv).
Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Tomás Hübschman (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michal Travnik.
Booking
Jakub Povazanec (FK Jablonec) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jakub Povazanec (FK Jablonec).
Attempt saved. Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jan Chramosta with a headed pass.