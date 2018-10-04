Europa League - Group K
FK Jablonec2Dynamo Kiev2

FK Jablonec v Dynamo Kiev

Line-ups

FK Jablonec

  • 30Hruby
  • 26HolesBooked at 18mins
  • 2Hovorka
  • 13Lischka
  • 5Hanousek
  • 3Hübschman
  • 8MasopustSubstituted forKubistaat 86'minutes
  • 10Travnik
  • 7PovazanecBooked at 58mins
  • 25JovovicSubstituted forSobolat 90+2'minutes
  • 19ChramostaSubstituted forIkaunieksat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hanus
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 18Acosta
  • 21Sobol
  • 22Jankovic
  • 23Brecka
  • 27Kubista

Dynamo Kiev

  • 71Boyko
  • 94Kedziora
  • 26Burda
  • 44Kádár
  • 23PivaricBooked at 83mins
  • 9MorozyukBooked at 53mins
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 29BuyalskiyBooked at 79minsSubstituted forShepelevat 79'minutes
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 19Harmash
  • 41Besedin

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 8Shepelev
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 17Ferreira Pereira
  • 43Rusyn
  • 99Duelund
Referee:
Sébastien Delferière

Match Stats

Home TeamFK JablonecAway TeamDynamo Kiev
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, FK Jablonec 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FK Jablonec 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2.

Attempt saved. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Jablonec. Eduard Sobol replaces Vladimir Jovovic.

Attempt missed. Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Mykyta Burda (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec).

Foul by Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv).

Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mykyta Burda (Dynamo Kyiv).

Tomás Hübschman (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Tomás Hübschman.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Jablonec. Vojtech Kubista replaces Lukas Masopust.

Offside, Dynamo Kyiv. Tomasz Kedziora tries a through ball, but Artem Besedin is caught offside.

Booking

Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! FK Jablonec 2, Dynamo Kyiv 2. Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Masopust.

Substitution

Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.

Booking

Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Jablonec. Davis Ikaunieks replaces Jan Chramosta.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tomás Hübschman.

Foul by Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv).

Matej Hanousek (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by David Hovorka.

Foul by Tamás Kádár (Dynamo Kyiv).

Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Lischka (FK Jablonec).

Corner, FK Jablonec. Conceded by Tamás Kádár.

Attempt missed. Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.

Attempt missed. David Lischka (FK Jablonec) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michal Travnik with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Mykyta Burda (Dynamo Kyiv).

Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Tomás Hübschman (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Vladimir Jovovic (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michal Travnik.

Booking

Jakub Povazanec (FK Jablonec) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jakub Povazanec (FK Jablonec).

Attempt saved. Michal Travnik (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jan Chramosta with a headed pass.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

