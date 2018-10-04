Match ends, Sarpsborg 08 3, KRC Genk 1.
Sarpsborg 08 v KRC Genk
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sarpsborg 08 3, KRC Genk 1.
Jere Uronen (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jon-Helge Tveita (Sarpsborg 08).
Foul by Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk).
Tobias Heintz (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Pozuelo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Amin Soleiman Askar.
Attempt missed. Mbwana Aly Samatta (KRC Genk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sebastian Dewaest with a headed pass.
Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Mortensen (Sarpsborg 08).
Attempt missed. Patrick Mortensen (Sarpsborg 08) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matti Lund Nielsen with a cross.
Corner, Sarpsborg 08. Conceded by Danny Vukovic.
Attempt saved. Matti Lund Nielsen (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Patrick Mortensen.
Foul by Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk).
Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sarpsborg 08. Harmeet Singh replaces Rashad Muhammed.
Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tobias Heintz (Sarpsborg 08).
Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jere Uronen.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) because of an injury.
Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joachim Jørgensen (Sarpsborg 08).
Foul by Bryan Heynen (KRC Genk).
Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sarpsborg 08. Tobias Heintz replaces Ole Jørgen Halvorsen.
Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Pozuelo.
Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sander Berge.
Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jere Uronen.
Attempt saved. Alejandro Pozuelo (KRC Genk) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Rashad Muhammed (Sarpsborg 08).
Booking
Joonas Tamm (Sarpsborg 08) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mbwana Aly Samatta (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joonas Tamm (Sarpsborg 08).
Substitution
Substitution, KRC Genk. Bryan Heynen replaces Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Attempt blocked. Joachim Thomassen (Sarpsborg 08) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rashad Muhammed.
Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joonas Tamm with a headed pass.
Corner, Sarpsborg 08. Conceded by Danny Vukovic.
Attempt saved. Rashad Muhammed (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Vasyutin.