Europa League - Group I
Sarpsborg 083KRC Genk1

Sarpsborg 08 v KRC Genk

Line-ups

Sarpsborg 08

  • 78Vasyutin
  • 22Tveita
  • 6TammBooked at 66mins
  • 11Jørgensen
  • 16Thomassen
  • 7HalvorsenSubstituted forHeintzat 73'minutes
  • 8Lund Nielsen
  • 17Zachariassen
  • 77Soleiman Askar
  • 27MuhammedSubstituted forSinghat 82'minutes
  • 69MortensenBooked at 18mins

Substitutes

  • 4Utvik
  • 10Heintz
  • 15Vetti
  • 18Agger
  • 19Knudsen Larsen
  • 23Singh
  • 31Falch

KRC Genk

  • 1Vukovic
  • 31Maehle
  • 6Dewaest
  • 33Lucumí
  • 3NasticSubstituted forUronenat 45'minutes
  • 25Berge
  • 18MalinovskiySubstituted forHeynenat 66'minutes
  • 77NdongalaSubstituted forPaintsilat 45'minutes
  • 24Pozuelo
  • 14Trossard
  • 10Samatta

Substitutes

  • 9Ingvartsen
  • 11Paintsil
  • 15Seck
  • 21Uronen
  • 28Heynen
  • 30Jackers
  • 45Aidoo
Referee:
Ivan Bebek

Match Stats

Home TeamSarpsborg 08Away TeamKRC Genk
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Sarpsborg 08 3, KRC Genk 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sarpsborg 08 3, KRC Genk 1.

Jere Uronen (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jon-Helge Tveita (Sarpsborg 08).

Foul by Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk).

Tobias Heintz (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Pozuelo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Amin Soleiman Askar.

Attempt missed. Mbwana Aly Samatta (KRC Genk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sebastian Dewaest with a headed pass.

Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Mortensen (Sarpsborg 08).

Attempt missed. Patrick Mortensen (Sarpsborg 08) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matti Lund Nielsen with a cross.

Corner, Sarpsborg 08. Conceded by Danny Vukovic.

Attempt saved. Matti Lund Nielsen (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Patrick Mortensen.

Foul by Joseph Paintsil (KRC Genk).

Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Sarpsborg 08. Harmeet Singh replaces Rashad Muhammed.

Joakim Maehle (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tobias Heintz (Sarpsborg 08).

Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jere Uronen.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) because of an injury.

Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joachim Jørgensen (Sarpsborg 08).

Foul by Bryan Heynen (KRC Genk).

Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Sarpsborg 08. Tobias Heintz replaces Ole Jørgen Halvorsen.

Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Pozuelo.

Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Sander Berge.

Attempt blocked. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jere Uronen.

Attempt saved. Alejandro Pozuelo (KRC Genk) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Rashad Muhammed (Sarpsborg 08).

Booking

Joonas Tamm (Sarpsborg 08) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mbwana Aly Samatta (KRC Genk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joonas Tamm (Sarpsborg 08).

Substitution

Substitution, KRC Genk. Bryan Heynen replaces Ruslan Malinovskiy.

Attempt blocked. Joachim Thomassen (Sarpsborg 08) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rashad Muhammed.

Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joonas Tamm with a headed pass.

Corner, Sarpsborg 08. Conceded by Danny Vukovic.

Attempt saved. Rashad Muhammed (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Vasyutin.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

