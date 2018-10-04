Match ends, Malmö FF 2, Besiktas 0.
Malmö FF v Besiktas
Line-ups
Malmö FF
- 27Dahlin
- 26Vindheim
- 24NielsenSubstituted forBrorssonat 90+2'minutes
- 17BengtssonBooked at 70mins
- 4Safari
- 14ChristiansenSubstituted forInnocentat 72'minutes
- 7BachirouBooked at 45mins
- 6Lewicki
- 5Rieks
- 9Rosenberg
- 8TraustasonSubstituted forAntonssonat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Viitala
- 2Larsson
- 3Binaku
- 18Gall
- 20Innocent
- 23Antonsson
- 31Brorsson
Besiktas
- 1Karius
- 77GönülSubstituted forOzyakupat 82'minutes
- 5PepeBooked at 58mins
- 24Vida
- 88ErkinBooked at 76mins
- 6MedelBooked at 66mins
- 20Uysal
- 55TöreSubstituted forBabelat 59'minutes
- 22LjajicSubstituted forRicardo Quaresmaat 70'minutes
- 17Lens
- 99Silva da Souza
Substitutes
- 7Ricardo Quaresma
- 8Babel
- 10Ozyakup
- 12Roco
- 18Arslan
- 95Larin
- 97Yuvakuran
- Referee:
- Aleksandar Stavrev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malmö FF 2, Besiktas 0.
Foul by Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).
Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).
Søren Rieks (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Besiktas. Caner Erkin tries a through ball, but Vágner Love is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Franz Brorsson replaces Lasse Nielsen.
Foul by Ryan Babel (Besiktas).
Fouad Bachirou (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pepe (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Antonsson (Malmö FF).
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Marcus Antonsson replaces Arnór Ingvi Traustason.
Substitution
Substitution, Besiktas. Oguzhan Ozyakup replaces Gökhan Gönül.
Foul by Necip Uysal (Besiktas).
Bonke Innocent (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Caner Erkin (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF).
Attempt missed. Necip Uysal (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jeremain Lens.
Goal!
Goal! Malmö FF 2, Besiktas 0. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Caner Erkin (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Caner Erkin (Besiktas) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Malmö FF. Andreas Vindheim draws a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Besiktas. Caner Erkin tries a through ball, but Jeremain Lens is caught offside.
Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oscar Lewicki (Malmö FF).
Offside, Besiktas. Ricardo Quaresma tries a through ball, but Pepe is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Bonke Innocent replaces Anders Christiansen.
Ryan Babel (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF).
Offside, Besiktas. Ricardo Quaresma tries a through ball, but Pepe is caught offside.
Booking
Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Besiktas. Ricardo Quaresma replaces Adem Ljajic.
Delay in match Behrang Safari (Malmö FF) because of an injury.
Necip Uysal (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF).
Booking
Gary Medel (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.