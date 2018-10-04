Europa League - Group I
Malmö FF2Besiktas0

Malmö FF v Besiktas

Line-ups

Malmö FF

  • 27Dahlin
  • 26Vindheim
  • 24NielsenSubstituted forBrorssonat 90+2'minutes
  • 17BengtssonBooked at 70mins
  • 4Safari
  • 14ChristiansenSubstituted forInnocentat 72'minutes
  • 7BachirouBooked at 45mins
  • 6Lewicki
  • 5Rieks
  • 9Rosenberg
  • 8TraustasonSubstituted forAntonssonat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Viitala
  • 2Larsson
  • 3Binaku
  • 18Gall
  • 20Innocent
  • 23Antonsson
  • 31Brorsson

Besiktas

  • 1Karius
  • 77GönülSubstituted forOzyakupat 82'minutes
  • 5PepeBooked at 58mins
  • 24Vida
  • 88ErkinBooked at 76mins
  • 6MedelBooked at 66mins
  • 20Uysal
  • 55TöreSubstituted forBabelat 59'minutes
  • 22LjajicSubstituted forRicardo Quaresmaat 70'minutes
  • 17Lens
  • 99Silva da Souza

Substitutes

  • 7Ricardo Quaresma
  • 8Babel
  • 10Ozyakup
  • 12Roco
  • 18Arslan
  • 95Larin
  • 97Yuvakuran
Referee:
Aleksandar Stavrev

Match Stats

Home TeamMalmö FFAway TeamBesiktas
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Malmö FF 2, Besiktas 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Malmö FF 2, Besiktas 0.

Foul by Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).

Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).

Søren Rieks (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Besiktas. Caner Erkin tries a through ball, but Vágner Love is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Franz Brorsson replaces Lasse Nielsen.

Foul by Ryan Babel (Besiktas).

Fouad Bachirou (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pepe (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Antonsson (Malmö FF).

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Marcus Antonsson replaces Arnór Ingvi Traustason.

Substitution

Substitution, Besiktas. Oguzhan Ozyakup replaces Gökhan Gönül.

Foul by Necip Uysal (Besiktas).

Bonke Innocent (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Caner Erkin (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF).

Attempt missed. Necip Uysal (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jeremain Lens.

Goal!

Goal! Malmö FF 2, Besiktas 0. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Booking

Caner Erkin (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Caner Erkin (Besiktas) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Malmö FF. Andreas Vindheim draws a foul in the penalty area.

Offside, Besiktas. Caner Erkin tries a through ball, but Jeremain Lens is caught offside.

Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oscar Lewicki (Malmö FF).

Offside, Besiktas. Ricardo Quaresma tries a through ball, but Pepe is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Bonke Innocent replaces Anders Christiansen.

Ryan Babel (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF).

Offside, Besiktas. Ricardo Quaresma tries a through ball, but Pepe is caught offside.

Booking

Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Besiktas. Ricardo Quaresma replaces Adem Ljajic.

Delay in match Behrang Safari (Malmö FF) because of an injury.

Necip Uysal (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF).

Booking

Gary Medel (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).

Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

