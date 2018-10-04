Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Slavia Prague 0.
Zenit St Petersburg v Slavia Prague
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
- 99Lunev
- 2Anyukov
- 6Ivanovic
- 13Novo NetoBooked at 90mins
- 15NabiullinSubstituted forZabolotnyat 90+3'minutes
- 8Kranevitter
- 5Paredes
- 20MakSubstituted forKuzyaevat 64'minutes
- 11DriussiSubstituted forKokorinat 63'minutes
- 21Erokhin
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 1Lodygin
- 9Kokorin
- 14Kuzyaev
- 17Shatov
- 19Smolnikov
- 23Mevlja
- 29Zabolotny
Slavia Prague
- 1Kolar
- 5CoufalSubstituted forFrydrychat 83'minutes
- 15Kudela
- 13Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 18Boril
- 10Husbauer
- 22SoucekBooked at 36mins
- 17Stoch
- 27TraoreSubstituted forDeliat 90'minutes
- 8Zmrhal
- 16MatousekSubstituted forBalutaat 53'minutesBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 12Zeleny
- 19Deli
- 20Baluta
- 25Frydrych
- 29Valenta
- 30Vantruba
- 31Kovar
- Referee:
- Hüseyin Göçek
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away27
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 1, Slavia Prague 0.
Booking
Luís Neto (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Mihail Baluta (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Anton Zabolotny replaces Elmir Nabiullin because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Elmir Nabiullin (Zenit St Petersburg) because of an injury.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Elmir Nabiullin.
Substitution
Substitution, Slavia Prague. Simon Deli replaces Ibrahim Benjanim Traore.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Kokorin tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Ondrej Kolar.
Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luís Neto (Zenit St Petersburg) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Mihail Baluta (Slavia Prague) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal.
Attempt saved. Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josef Husbauer with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Slavia Prague. Michal Frydrych replaces Vladimir Coufal.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Luís Neto.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.
Attempt blocked. Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Boril with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 1, Slavia Prague 0. Aleksandr Kokorin (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a through ball.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Luís Neto tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ondrej Kolar.
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Kokorin (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba with a headed pass.
Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Matías Kranevitter.
Attempt blocked. Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miroslav Stoch.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Erokhin tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Kokorin is caught offside.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Daler Kuzyaev tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miroslav Stoch.
Attempt saved. Alexandru Mihail Baluta (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Andrey Lunev.
Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) header from very close range misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Slavia Prague. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josef Husbauer with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daler Kuzyaev replaces Robert Mak.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Kokorin replaces Sebastián Driussi.