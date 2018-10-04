Europa League - Group C
Bordeaux1FC Copenhagen2

Bordeaux v FC Copenhagen

Line-ups

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 3Palencia
  • 4Koundé
  • 25Nascimento de CastroBooked at 65mins
  • 29Poundjé
  • 19LeragerSubstituted forTchouameniat 78'minutes
  • 5Passos Santos
  • 10Kalu
  • 13SankharéBooked at 17mins
  • 11KamanoSubstituted forKaramohat 63'minutes
  • 7BriandBooked at 13minsSubstituted forCorneliusat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Karamoh
  • 9Cornelius
  • 14Jovanovic
  • 16Poussin
  • 17Tchouameni
  • 18Plasil
  • 20Sabaly

FC Copenhagen

  • 1Andersen
  • 22Ankersen
  • 4PapagiannopoulosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forVavroat 86'minutes
  • 5Bjelland
  • 20Boilesen
  • 10Gonçalves RodriguesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Gregus
  • 6KvistBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSkovat 58'minutes
  • 8ThomsenSubstituted forFalk Jensenat 70'minutes
  • 28SotiriouBooked at 52mins
  • 14N'Doye

Substitutes

  • 3Bengtsson
  • 11Kodro
  • 19Vavro
  • 21Joronen
  • 26Holse
  • 29Skov
  • 33Falk Jensen
Referee:
Roi Reinshreiber

Match Stats

Home TeamBordeauxAway TeamFC Copenhagen
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Bordeaux 1, FC København 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bordeaux 1, FC København 2.

Offside, Bordeaux. Benoit Costil tries a through ball, but Pablo is caught offside.

Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rasmus Falk Jensen (FC København).

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Nicolai Boilesen.

Attempt blocked. Sergi Palencia (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Zeca (FC København) for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Bordeaux 1, FC København 2. Robert Skov (FC København) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rasmus Falk Jensen.

Foul by Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux).

Zeca (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Otávio (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (FC København).

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Pieros Sotiriou.

Benoit Costil (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dame N'Doye (FC København).

Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).

Rasmus Falk Jensen (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC København. Denis Vavro replaces Sotiris Papagiannopoulos.

Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Bordeaux).

Sotiris Papagiannopoulos (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dame N'Doye (FC København) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pieros Sotiriou with a headed pass.

Goal!

Goal! Bordeaux 1, FC København 1. Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.

Corner, FC København. Conceded by Sergi Palencia.

Attempt blocked. Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Poundjé with a cross.

Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).

Rasmus Falk Jensen (FC København) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jan Gregus (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolai Boilesen.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Aurelien Tchouameni replaces Lukas Lerager.

Foul by Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux).

Dame N'Doye (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Dame N'Doye (FC København) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jan Gregus with a cross.

Foul by Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux).

Stephan Andersen (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Attempt saved. Yann Karamoh (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Kalu with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Younousse Sankharé.

Booking

Zeca (FC København) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zeca (FC København).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen22007436
2Zürich22002026
3Ludogorets200224-20
4AEK Larnaca200225-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg22006336
2RB Leipzig21015413
3Celtic210123-13
4Rosenborg200214-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21102114
2FC Copenhagen21103214
3Slavia Prague21011103
4Bordeaux200213-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb22006156
2Fenerbahçe210134-13
3Spartak Trnava210112-13
4Anderlecht200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007256
2Sporting22004136
3Vorskla Poltava200236-30
4FK Qarabag200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Real Betis21103034
3Olympiakos201113-21
4F91 Dudelange200204-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers21105324
2Rapid Vienna21013303
3Villarreal20205502
4Spartak Moscow201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt22006246
2Lazio210135-23
3Marseille201134-11
4Apollon Limassol201134-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sarpsborg 0821014403
2KRC Genk21013303
3Besiktas21013303
4Malmö FF21012203

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar22003126
2Sevilla21016333
3Standard Liege210136-33
4Akhisarspor200213-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Astana21104224
2Rennes210123-13
3Dynamo Kiev20204402
4FK Jablonec201134-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea22002026
2PAOK Salonika21014223
3BATE Borisov210134-13
4MOL Vidi200203-30
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you