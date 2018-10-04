Match ends, Bordeaux 1, FC København 2.
Bordeaux v FC Copenhagen
-
Line-ups
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 3Palencia
- 4Koundé
- 25Nascimento de CastroBooked at 65mins
- 29Poundjé
- 19LeragerSubstituted forTchouameniat 78'minutes
- 5Passos Santos
- 10Kalu
- 13SankharéBooked at 17mins
- 11KamanoSubstituted forKaramohat 63'minutes
- 7BriandBooked at 13minsSubstituted forCorneliusat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Karamoh
- 9Cornelius
- 14Jovanovic
- 16Poussin
- 17Tchouameni
- 18Plasil
- 20Sabaly
FC Copenhagen
- 1Andersen
- 22Ankersen
- 4PapagiannopoulosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forVavroat 86'minutes
- 5Bjelland
- 20Boilesen
- 10Gonçalves RodriguesBooked at 90mins
- 16Gregus
- 6KvistBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSkovat 58'minutes
- 8ThomsenSubstituted forFalk Jensenat 70'minutes
- 28SotiriouBooked at 52mins
- 14N'Doye
Substitutes
- 3Bengtsson
- 11Kodro
- 19Vavro
- 21Joronen
- 26Holse
- 29Skov
- 33Falk Jensen
- Referee:
- Roi Reinshreiber
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bordeaux 1, FC København 2.
Offside, Bordeaux. Benoit Costil tries a through ball, but Pablo is caught offside.
Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rasmus Falk Jensen (FC København).
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Nicolai Boilesen.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Palencia (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Zeca (FC København) for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 1, FC København 2. Robert Skov (FC København) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rasmus Falk Jensen.
Foul by Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux).
Zeca (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Otávio (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (FC København).
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Pieros Sotiriou.
Benoit Costil (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dame N'Doye (FC København).
Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
Rasmus Falk Jensen (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Denis Vavro replaces Sotiris Papagiannopoulos.
Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Bordeaux).
Sotiris Papagiannopoulos (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dame N'Doye (FC København) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pieros Sotiriou with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 1, FC København 1. Younousse Sankharé (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Sergi Palencia.
Attempt blocked. Aurelien Tchouameni (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Poundjé with a cross.
Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
Rasmus Falk Jensen (FC København) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jan Gregus (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolai Boilesen.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Aurelien Tchouameni replaces Lukas Lerager.
Foul by Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux).
Dame N'Doye (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Dame N'Doye (FC København) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jan Gregus with a cross.
Foul by Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux).
Stephan Andersen (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Yann Karamoh (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Kalu with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Younousse Sankharé.
Booking
Zeca (FC København) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zeca (FC København).